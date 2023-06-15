‘He loved sports;’ Brunswick High School football player killed in shooting

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A Brunswick family is crushed tonight after 16-year-old Mykal Ellis, a Brunswick High School Football player, was gunned down after leaving football practice Tuesday just steps away from his home.

“He loved sports,” Syveion Ellis said.

Syveion Ellis is torn to pieces after his 16-year-old brother Mykal Ellis was gunned down Monday on Johnston Street in Brunswick.

“Just a great intelligent young man, caregiver, just cared about everyone that he hung around. Was never a troublemaker,” Ellis said.

According to the Brunswick Police Department, they received a call on Tuesday night of shots being fired on Johnston Steet. When they arrived, they found Ellis unresponsive on the road.

According to the family, Ellis was walking home from football practice and was nearly steps away from his home.

His brother told Action News Jax that he heard the gunshots ring out.

“I just heard the shooting, that’s all I heard, I just ran to my brother,” Ellis said.

Ellis was a rising sophomore at Brunswick High School and a running back for the football team.

Head football coach of Brunswick High School Garrett Grady took to social media about Ellis and said, “He was a joy to coach, he was a tremendous teammate, and he was a great friend. He was a guy that did everything right.”

Shameka Heidt, who is aunt of Ellis, says now justice has to be served.

“It’s indescribable, nobody but the Lord himself is holding us together right now,” Heidt said.