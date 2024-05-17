Sources and neighbors said three people hurt and one dead after stabbing in Oakleaf

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax has video of the moment a woman ran for help after neighbors said she was stabbed at a home in the Copper Ridge subdivision. We want to warn you that it may be graphic for some.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

We first reported this as breaking news at 5 p.m., when sources told Action News Jax multiple people were stabbed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Neighbors say Copper Ridge is a brand-new community, and they’ve only lived here for a year. They said they would have never suspected anything like this.

The neighbors told Action News Jax Annette Gutierrez the son stabbed his parents and a family friend before he stabbed himself. Sources confirmed the son died from his injuries.

“I was devastated, they were -- are such great neighbors,” neighbor Jean M. said. “You would never suspect anything like this at all, at all.”

Jean lives right next to the home where she said the stabbing happened.

Sources tell Action News Jax police were called to the home on Stapleton Drive around 1:30 p.m. A JSO detective confirmed it was a domestic incident turned suicide.

A different neighbor who lives two doors down called 9-1-1. He gave us a home surveillance video that shows a woman crying out for help. He didn’t want to share his name, but he said the woman who came to his door had just flown into town to visit the parents who lived in the home where the incident took place. He said he saw blood coming from her neck, and had never been so scared in his life.

In the video, you can hear the woman saying, “He’s dead. He stabbed me.”

READ: JSO investigating stabbing death in Normandy Village

In the video, you can see the woman going door to door, and clutching her neck as she walks across the cul-de-sac.

The woman appears to have left blood stains near Jean’s door.

“One of the girls that was inside the house ran over here – and I wasn’t here – and then she ran over to the other neighbor and that’s who called the police.”

Neighbors say the parents are a sweet couple – and they had just celebrated the dad’s 80th birthday. They also say, the adult son lived with his parents and seemed introverted.

“Quiet, quiet,” Jean said. “He’ll wave at you if you wave at him, but never any conversation.”

The neighbor said the dad left on a stretcher, and the other two women were taken to a hospital as well.

JSO said all three have non-life-threatening injuries.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.