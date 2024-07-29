Suspects caught on camera wanted for questioning in Keystone Heights area burglary

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Have you seen these two people? That’s what Clay County Deputies want to know.

The pictured suspects are wanted for questioning related to a burglary on Sun., July 28 at around 9 a.m. in the Keystone Heights area.

Deputies are asking the community if you have information about this incident or the suspects to contact the sheriff’s office at 904-264-6512 or submit a tip on the Saferwatch App. For reference, the case number is 2024-013882.

You can also contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS (8477). You might be eligible of a cash reward up to $3,000 if the tip leads to an arrest.

