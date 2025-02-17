Sylvan Learning owner shares the centers impact in the Jacksonville community.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — For 40 years, Sylvan Learning Center, a K-12 tutoring company has continued to impact and provide personalized and educational services to students in Jacksonville.

“It is special to see them grow, seeing our teachers working with these students and seeing them flourish in the tutoring,” says franchise owner Rafael Urquiza.

Since acquiring the Orange Park and North Jacksonville Sylvan Learning Centers, Urquiza says they are working to help children succeed and further their education.

“We partner with Step up for Students, they are a Florida scholarship fund that offers reading scholarships for all children from K-6 grade. Previous years it was only $500, this year they have expanded it to have math as well and expanded the amount to about $1800,” said Urquiza.

He says he wants to keep building relationships with schools and help students be successful in class.

You can listen to the full interview with Rafael Urquiza below.

