Teen hospitalized in Jacksonville hit and run

Jacksonville, Fla. — A teen was taken to a Jacksonville hospital Monday morning with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver of the car who drove off after hitting the pedestrian in the 3900 block of Blanding Boulevard.

The teen was crossing the street and was struck by a vehicle believed to be a white Toyota Yaris or similar vehicle, a JSO news release states.

After hitting the pedestrian, the driver pulled into a parking lot south of the crash scene, inspected the vehicle, got back in the car and drove off heading south on Blanding Boulevard, the news release states.

Any with information about the hit and run is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To submit anonymous tips, call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS and be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Hit and Run Suspect Sought - Please Share The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently working a Hit and Run Crash... Posted by Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on Monday, September 30, 2024

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Southbound Buckman Bridge shut down due to police activity, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says

Read: Fourth person arrested in connection to January murder of 14-year-old

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.