'The dark side of solar:' AG Moody announces Florida's next big scam

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Many people use solar panels to go green, but it could end up sending some people in the red as Attorney General Ashley Moody said the industry has become Florida’s next target for scam artists.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Last year, Action News Jax told you Jacqui Rivera was hoping to save thousands with a solar panel from MC Solar. She said a door-to-door salesman representing the company convinced her to pay $54,000 for panels, but she said the deal came up short

RELATED: INVESTIGATES: Local homeowner’s sunny outlook on solar panel company turns cloudy

On Tuesday, Attorney General Moody announced the company is no longer doing business in Florida after she said MC Solar abandoned hundreds of contracts, damaged homes, and forged documents.

The Attorney General’s Office has seen a 700% increase in complaints on solar installation since 2019.

“Number one it’s a booming market and Florida is number one. But it is also a booming market for these scams.”

She announced “The Dark Side of Solar” a new scam alert. Myfloridalegal.com has consumer tips and info on how to file a complaint. She said the most common scams include misleading contracts, false promises of savings, and subpar equipment.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“Do your research, compare quotes, compare companies and make sure it’s someone with a demonstrated history who is delivering the actual installation service.”

As for Rivera and other victims, AG Moody said her office is working to get some of their money back, but it takes time.

“Many times we face issues where the owners have been funding lavish lifestyles and have siphoned off all monies coming in.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.