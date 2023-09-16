They’re back! 13th Floor Haunted House returns to Jacksonville with new thrills for 2023

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Brace yourselves for spine-tingling scares and heart-pounding thrills as the 13th Floor Haunted House returns to North Florida this Halloween season. Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group is set to unleash its terrifying spectacles at 9230 Arlington Expressway from September 16th through November 4th.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

This eagerly awaited annual event promises an exhilarating upgrade with four fresh attraction themes, a tantalizing array of food trucks, and a fully stocked bar to keep the adrenaline flowing.

The 2023 haunted experience will feature a captivating ensemble of mazes and attractions and visitors can engage in interactive and immersive five-minute mini-escape games and the Zombie Apocalypse, a zombie shoot simulation game, catering to groups seeking a spine-tingling Halloween challenge.

Prepare to enter meticulously curated areas, each with a distinct theme:

The Deadlands:

Step into a post-apocalyptic world where a sinister virus has left humanity in ruins. Mutated beings now dominate the landscape, and the enigmatic Hades Corporation seeks to eliminate these creatures while capturing the Alpha-infected. A lone survivor embarks on a quest to unveil the truth and expose the corporation’s involvement. Yet, even in victory, a cloud of dread and uncertainty lingers. In a world where survival hinges on revealing the truth, who will believe it, and does it truly matter?

Blackthorn Manor: Book of Lost Souls:

Have you ever felt like you were being watched, caught glimpses of something in your peripheral vision that shouldn’t be there? An ever-present void, a faceless midnight. As you wake, an overwhelming fear washes over you, and you find yourself paralyzed. Then, at the edge of your bed, you see him, gazing through you. Who is he? What secrets lie within his book? Why do pages remain behind when he vanishes?

The Rot Shop:

Only the most wicked and bloodthirsty prisoners survived the Hades Corp’s gruesome experiments, and now they reign over the remnants of the old Slaughterhouse, transforming it into a nightmarish labyrinth filled with disorienting twists and turns. Beware of the chainsaw-wielding Chainiacs; getting caught in a dead end could be your doom!

Depths of Darkness:

On the night of a fearsome thunderstorm, an eerie melody emanates from the sea. Residents of a nearby village begin to act strangely, possessed by an otherworldly force. The ancient nightmare from the depths has awakened, singing the song of blissful desolation, beckoning all to join in eternal suffering. Can you hear her?





Christopher Stafford, CEO, and Founding Partner of Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group, remarked, “As the North Florida market continues to flourish, we want to grow along with it by introducing new experiences for our loyal fans and first-time guests alike. 13th Floor Jacksonville has gotten a significant refresh this year, featuring a new graveyard area that is stunningly beautiful in the creepiest of ways. We look forward to celebrating another terrifyingly fun year in Jacksonville.”

For the bravest of fright enthusiasts, the event culminates in the Blackout weekend, a two-day extravaganza where darkness reigns supreme. Armed with only one glow stick per group, attendees venture into the depths of darkness, where an array of monsters lurk in every corner.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Tickets are now available, with prices starting at $19.99 for select nights. This event is not recommended for children under 12.

For more information or to join the Fright Club, visit their website HERE or follow them on Instagram at @13thfloorjax.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.