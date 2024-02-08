‘Things change:’ Downtown Jacksonville Burrito Gallery location closes, teases new venue coming

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Burrito Gallery in Downtown Jacksonville has closed its doors for good after 18 years in business.

Action News Jax told you Wednesday that a sign on the front door read in part, “With heavy hearts we have made the decision to close this Burrito Gallery location. We have and will always value your local support that has been shared with us over the years.”

Locations for the Mexican restaurant remain open for businesses in Brooklyn (Riverside) and on Gate Parkway.

The letter on the door also said, “Stay tuned for an exciting new venue coming your way!”

Xavier Anderson works security right across the street from the now-closed location and is just one of many who remember the crowds Burrito Gallery used to draw.

“It was always fun. It was always cool. Nice vibe, was great. Oh, artwork that was on the inside, too,” Anderson reminisced. “I mean, but just over the years, you know, things change.”

Maria Vogt told Action News Jax she hasn’t been in years, but still remembers the restaurant’s glory days like it was yesterday.

“One of the major times that I remember coming here it was before Art Walk, so it was standing room only,” Vogt said. “It was long wait times and you know, that was okay, because everyone [was there].”

However, over the years, Vogt and Anderson said the crowds just started to fade, forcing Burrito Gallery to follow what both said has been trend of downtown restaurants closing up shop, like Mag’s Cafe near City Hall.

Nonetheless, with the plans for a new EverBank Stadium, Four Seasons Hotel, and Gateway Jax to transform downtown Jacksonville, Anderson added that he can’t wait to see the come back the area has in store.

“If people aren’t paying attention to downtown Jacksonville, you’re gonna miss out on the money train that’s here now,” Anderson said with a huge smile.

Action News Jax also reached out to the owner of the downtown Burrito Gallery location for an interview, but has yet to hear back.

