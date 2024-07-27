‘This is fabulous:’ Clay County families receive free school supplies

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County families are getting some help with school supplies ahead of the new school year.

“It’s all to help empower these students and their families for a successful start to the school year,” said Melissa Rodriguez, an organizer.

On Saturday morning, Seeds of Love Ministry and Saved 2 Serve held the annual Back to School Bash at the Thrasher-Horne Center.

“It is a collaborative effort with all the churches in the area and just about 43 partners that we have set up this year,” said William Darnell, one of the event’s organizers.

Students received brand-new backpacks and other items all at no cost.

“We got some cool-looking backpacks,” said Wendy Balch, a mom who attended the event.

Not only did students get free school supplies, but they also could grab clothing and shoes.

“This is fabulous,” said Balch. “This is awesome. I’m so glad they did something like this.”

For parents like Balch, she said this event is easing the financial burden on families.

“You all don’t understand there’s a lot of parents that can’t afford it,” said Balch. “And that would do anything they can to get school supplies.”

As you prepare for the upcoming school year, Florida is hosting a 14-day “Back-to-School” Sales Tax Holiday from July 29 to August 11th.

