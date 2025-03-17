Thousands of JEA customers left without power after car hits power pole

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As of 10 P.M., the number of affected customers has dropped to around 1700, according to JEA.

A car crash in Jacksonville’s Duclay Forest neighborhood left around 5000 people without power Sunday night.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department reported that it was working a crash at Blanding Boulevard and Morse Avenue after 7 P.M.

One person was trapped inside the car after it hit a power pole, according to officials. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said that a person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Video below submitted by a viewer shows the scene. The power pole was visibly leaning to the side.

Below is an image of the JEA outage map, showing the affected area.

JEA officials tell us the pole will need to be replaced. JEA anticipates that service will be restored to customers by 2 A.M. Monday morning.

“We appreciate customers’ patience while our crews work as quickly and safely as possible to restore service,” a spokesperson for the utility said.

To check the current status of this outage, click here.

