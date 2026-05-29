Three men indicted on dog fighting charges

Three men are facing multiple charges of possession of dogs for fighting ventures.

According to the indictment, 42-year-old Drew Geer, 42-year-old Anthony Crosby of Keystone Heights, and 53-year-old Leroy Halbert of Lake Halbert possessed at least three dogs used in dog fighting. Geer and Crosby are also facing a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Geer was arrested on May 20, and Crosby and Halbert were arrested on May 29.

Halbert faces up to 15 years in federal prison, while Geer and Crosby face a maximum of 30 years in federal prison.

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