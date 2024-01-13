Timucuan Parks Foundation is looking for volunteers to join the MLK Day of Service

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Timucuan Parks Foundation is asking volunteers to join them for an MLK Day of Service cleanup on Monday, Jan. 15 at Blue Cypress Park at 4012 University Blvd. N. in Arlington.

The shoreline cleanup will begin at 8 a.m. with volunteers meeting at the fishing pier to help with park beautification and litter removal until 11 a.m. MLK Day of Service is a nationwide observance celebrating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Read: City of Jacksonville & United Way kick off week of service in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Volunteers should wear closed-toe shoes and clothes they don’t mind getting dirty. They will be working under the boardwalk and along the shoreline. It will be low tide but could be mucky. Please bring insect repellent and a reusable water bottle that can be carried either via a clip or backpack, so hands are free to clean up. TPF will provide gloves and trash bags as well as snacks and water to refill bottles.

Read: Putnam County leaders give update to fix Palatka road causing pothole problems

Volunteers of all ages are welcome. Those under 18 must have a waiver signed by a parent or guardian. Children under 16 must be accompanied by a parent, guardian, or youth leader. Volunteers are eligible for community service hours. To receive a waiver or for more information, visit https://www.timucuanparks.org/volunteer/.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.