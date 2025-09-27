Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Depression Nine forms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking two systems in the tropics, one that will remain out to sea and one that will be just off our coast.

Here are the latest updates:

TROPICS:

Hurricane Humberto is a powerful Category 4 hurricane and could become a Category 5 storm in the SW Atlantic. It will not impact land in the near term, but could bring some impacts to Bermuda next week.

Though Humberto will stay far away from the United States, its proximity to what is expected to be Imelda will be very important.

Tropical Depression Nine (likely to be named Imelda Saturday or Sunday) is slowly organizing over the southeast Bahamas.

is slowly organizing over the southeast Bahamas. Tropical Depression Nine will lift northward and gradually strengthen as it parallels the Florida peninsula. The core of any storm is forecast to remain well offshore the Florida peninsula, but it will be close enough to produce large, dangerous waves at all beaches, a very high risk of rip currents, gusty winds at the beaches (likely 25-40 mph), and a few quick-moving showers late Sunday through Tuesday. Wind and rain potential will drop dramatically the more inland you go.

The endgame of future Imelda is very much in question. Scenarios still exist where the storm stalls offshore the southeast and Humberto drags it sharply east and away, or the storm is able to make a landfall (likely in SC) if Humberto can’t catch it in time, or a mix of the two, which would still bring some form of impact to the SC coast. The hope is for that to become clearer on Saturday once a well-defined center forms and additional hurricane hunter data is ingested into the models.

