Tracking the Tropics: Imelda becomes hurricane off Florida’s coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hurricane Imelda is in the Atlantic off Florida’s coast. Impacts to Bermuda arrive Wednesday evening. It is the 4th hurricane of the Atlantic hurricane season.

Humberto is over the SW Atlantic & some 800+ miles east/northeast of Jax. Will turn more northward then accelerate northeast over the N. Atlantic.

Hurricane Imelda is about 250 miles southeast of Jax. Imelda will turn slowly northeast then accelerate to the east/northeast over the open Atlantic never making landfall on U.S. soil but will bring impacts to Bermuda by Wed./Thu.

The combination of Humberto & Imelda will help to bring rough seas & surf to area beaches along with gusty winds.

Hurricane Imelda Hurricane Imelda, 8 a.m., Tuesday.

Hurricane Imelda Hurricane Imelda, 8 a.m., Tuesday

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️