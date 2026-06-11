Tractor-trailer fire closes I-95 lanes in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — 11:30 AM: Traffic is now moving slowly in the southbound direction on the shoulder in the area of the crash.

10:50 AM, UPDATE: The St. Johns County Fire Rescue said one person has been taken to a burn center in critical condition. Traffic is now moving in the northbound lanes. Southbound remains closed.

10:35 AM: A tractor-trailer fire has closed Interstate 95 in both directions Thursday morning. Firefighters are working to extinguish the burning truck as it lay on its side in the median near mile marker 310.

" I95 is closed between SR 207 and SR 206. Please use alternate routes," a St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office social media post states.

The sheriff’s office has not said if there are any injuries, but a helicopter has landed on the roadway.

Semi fire Interstate 95 was closed in both direction in St. Johns County on Thursday (July 11, 2026) due to a tractor-trailer fire. (St. Johns County Fire Rescue)

Semi fire Interstate 95 was closed in both direction in St. Johns County on Thursday (July 11, 2026) due to a tractor-trailer fire. (St. Johns County Fire Rescue)

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