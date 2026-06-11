TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 left lanes of I-10 WB at I-295 blocked due to deadly crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are responding to a crash on Interstate 10 westbound.

It’s happening near the I-295 West Beltway.

According to Florida 511, the two left lanes of I-10 are blocked.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports that the crash is deadly.

Action News Jax is working to get more information on the crash and will have the latest updates as soon as they become available.

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