Tractor trailer, pickup truck hits, kills pedestrian in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A 59-year-old Crescent City man is dead after he was hit by a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck Wednesday night. The wreck occurred at about 9:36 p.m. on US 301 near Ford Road.

The man was walking in the middle of the inside lane on US 301 when he was hit by a pickup truck driven by a 43-year-old Tallahassee man, a Florida Highway Patrol news release states. He was then hit by a tractor trailer driven by a 68-year-old Bristol, Tennessee man.

The victim was involved in a single-vehicle wreck on Ford Road near where he was hit, the news release states.

