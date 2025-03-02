Traffic Alert: All westbound lanes closed at the Mathews Bridge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you’re heading Downtown, try to avoid the Mathews Bridge.

FL511, a real-time traffic service from the Florida Department of Transportation, shows that all westbound lanes of the Mathews Bridge are closed due to a “major” crash.

The service shows the disruption first began around 3:30 P.M. Sunday afternoon after the collision on the Arlington Expressway, just before the bridge.

At this time, it’s unknown if there are any injuries.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

