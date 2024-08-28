Traffic Alert: All westbound lanes of Normandy Blvd. closed due to fatal traffic accident

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) has announced that all westbound lanes of Normandy Blvd. at Grandville Rd. are currently closed following a fatal traffic accident.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene investigating the crash.

Authorities have not yet released details regarding the number of vehicles involved or the identity of the victim. The closure is expected to cause significant delays in the area, and drivers are advised to seek alternative routes.

Action News Jax has dispatched a crew to the scene and will provide updates as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for the latest developments.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.