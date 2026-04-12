Wrong-way crash kills Jacksonville man in Alachua County

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — A 30-year-old man from Jacksonville is dead after a wrong-way crash in Alachua County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the crash happened around 11:45 p.m. Saturday on State Road 24 at Northeast 53rd Terrace.

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Investigators say the driver of a sedan was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when he crashed head-on into a pickup truck that was heading westbound.

After the impact, the pickup truck overturned and came to a stop in the westbound lanes.

The sedan caught fire and burned.

The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 21-year-old man from Middleburg, and two passengers suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

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