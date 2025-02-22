Traffic Alert: Changes to Downtown Jacksonville traffic patterns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There will be changes to the traffic pattern on Adams Street and Forsyth Street starting on Feb. 22.

The changes will happen between Jefferson Street and Liberty Street.

Adams Street and Forsyth Street are being turned into two-way, single-lane streets. The project will be completed in two phases.

During phase one, traffic will be reduced to a single lane on the south side of Adams Street and the north side of Forsyth Street. This will last for about 60 days.

The Forsyth Street single-lane reduction will start on Feb. 22. The Adams Street single-lane reduction will start on Mar. 1.

After the first phase, traffic will shift to a single lane on the north side of Adams Street and the south side of Forsyth Street. This will also last for about 60 days.

City officials say access to businesses, properties, and pedestrian features will be maintained, but there may be minor stoppages at entry and exit points.

Street parking for designated work zones will be closed off. Parking will stay open on the non-work zones side of the street.

