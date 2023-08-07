TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash involving semi closes lanes of I-95 in St. Johns County

St. Johns County, Fla. — Heads up to drivers headed northbound on I-95 in St. Johns County.

A crash involving a semi has the right and center lanes closed at State Road 206.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. and injuries have been reported.

Action News Jax has a crew at the scene.

And we’re monitoring traffic slowdown from our First Alert Traffic Center.

Check back here for updates.

Crash at I-95 and SR 206 Right and center lane blocked

