Traffic Alert: Deadly crash on I-295 South near 103rd Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is working a deadly crash.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

It happened on I-295 South at the off-ramp of 103rd Street.

JFRD posted about the crash on social media at 3:14 p.m.

The off-ramp is currently closed.

Delays are expected in the area.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.