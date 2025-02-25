Traffic Alert: Southbound Blanding Boulevard Ramp reopens

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The ramp from southbound Blanding Boulevard to northbound First Coast Expressway is now open.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

It reopened on Monday morning after being closed as part of the reconstruction of the interchange.

The goal was to connect with the new segment of the First Coast Expressway from Blanding Boulevard to just north of State Road 16.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, SACYR Construccion SA was awarded the $229 million contract to build the 10.5-mile segment of new limited-access toll roadway. It’s estimated to be completed in summer 2025

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.