Transit options to expand in Jacksonville with addition of new daily bus service

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — GOGO Charters, a ground transportation service, has announced plans to bring its buses to Jacksonville as part of its expansion in the southeast.

Two daily service networks will be based in Atlanta and Orlando, with many stops in between.

Below are the stops on the route connected with Jacksonville:

Orlando: AC Hotel Orlando (333 S Garland Ave, Orlando, FL 32801)

AC Hotel Orlando (333 S Garland Ave, Orlando, FL 32801) Daytona Beach: Fairfield Inn & Suites Daytona Beach Speedway (1820 Checkered Flag Blvd Daytona Beach, FL 32114)

Fairfield Inn & Suites Daytona Beach Speedway (1820 Checkered Flag Blvd Daytona Beach, FL 32114) Jacksonville: Marriott Jacksonville Downtown (245 Water St, Jacksonville, FL 32202)

The Orlando hub will also be the launching point for several other routes, connecting Lakeland, Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Celebration.

In addition to daily service, GOGO Charters offers charter bus rentals. The buses feature reclining seats, Wi-Fi, and onboard restrooms.

“From corporate and educational trips, to leisure travel and intercity routes, GOGO Charters is committed to delivering high-quality, luxury experiences that strengthen regional ties and support economic growth,” said the company.

Service is expected to begin in late 2025, with fares beginning as low as $10. Routes may be subject to changes.

