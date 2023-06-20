Tropical Storm Bret no longer forecast to strengthen into a hurricane

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Bret is no longer forecast to strengthen into a hurricane.

Action News Jax First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh said in the latest “Talking the Tropics With Mike” that Bret is poised to strengthen soon, but weaken late week.

The National Hurricane Center said that Bret is expected to approach the Lesser Antilles through early Thursday and then move across the islands into Thursday evening. The storm will bring heavy rainfall and the risk of flooding, strong winds and dangerous waves to those islands.

Just before 11 a.m. Monday, the wave now known as Bret became Tropical Depression 3.

Just ahead of the 5 p.m. Monday advisory, the depression became Tropical Storm Bret, which is now over the E. Atlantic. Bret is forecast to move west/northwest and become a hurricane before weakening while over or near the Caribbean.

