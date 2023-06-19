Tropical Depression Three forms in Atlantic, is expected to intensify into a hurricane

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Depression Three has formed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Tropical Depression 3 has formed and is expected to intensify into a hurricane as it moves west-northwest. @ActionNewsJax #firstalertwx pic.twitter.com/P2wHUdjhqw — Trevor Gibbs (@TrevorsWeather) June 19, 2023

Here’s what Action News Jax First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says we can expect:

The system is continuing to show signs of organization while moving west & may become ‘Bret’ as quickly as within 1-3 days.

Conditions are favorable for intensification into possibly a hurricane, though the wave will encounter some dry air and pockets of stronger wind shear, especially upon approach to the Northeast Caribbean and/or Puerto Rico by the weekend.

From there, the wave should turn more northwest, possibly more northward moving into or near the SW Atlantic next weekend or shortly thereafter. It’s still too early to determine the movement much beyond late in the week/next weekend.

At the moment, at least into next weekend, it would appear some troughing will remain over or near the Eastern U.S. The location of this trough could/should prove critical on the ultimate path in the long range.

Long-range global models remain in fairly remarkable agreement considering it’s still so early in the game and so early in the season. The European model has been weaker on intensity and therefore, farther west (steered by the prevailing easterlies) before turning northward near Puerto Rico. The GFS model has been consistently strong with a fairly sharp turn north by late in the week into the weekend far to the east of the Caribbean & U.S.

So this is a “stay tuned” situation across the Atlantic Basin and don’t let the strong wave way out to the east overshadow the possibility of quick tropical development over the Gulf near Florida by late in the week.

