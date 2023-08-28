Tropical Storm Idalia: Northeast Florida counties now included in state of emergency declaration

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Northeast Florida counties are now included in Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ state of emergency declaration ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia.

DeSantis on Monday morning updated his original executive order from Saturday, expanding the number of counties included from 33 to 46.

Here are the counties now under a state of emergency declaration:

Alachua, Baker, Bay, Bradford, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, DeSoto, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hardee, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lake, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Nassau, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Volusia, and Wakulla.

The order reads that the “threat posed by Tropical Storm Idalia requires that timely precautions must be taken to protect the communities, critical infrastructure, and general welfare of the people of Florida.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The order also states that, “Tropical Storm Idalia is forecasted to become a major hurricane before making landfall along areas of the Florida Gulf Coast and portions of the Florida Panhandle.”

To read the Executive Order, click here.

To find resources to help you and your family prepare for this storm, you can visit floridadisaster.org/planprepare.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.