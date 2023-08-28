Tropical Storm Idalia: Shelters opening in Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Idalia takes aim at Florida, shelters are beginning to open.

Where to find shelter:

In Duval County, here are the shelters that are opening Tuesday at noon:

The Legends Center - (5130 Soutel Dr.), open for general population and special needs.

Chimney Lakes Elementary – (9353 Staples Mill Dr.), open for general population and pet-friendly.

Landmark Middle - (101 Kernan Blvd), open for general population and pet-friendly.

Atlantic Coast High - School (9735 R.G. Skinner Pkwy), special needs only.

Oceanway Elementary – (12555 Gillespie Ave.), open for general population.

LaVilla School of the Arts - (501 N. Davis St.), open specifically for homeless individuals.

In Nassau County, here is information on the shelter that is opening:

A shelter will open on Tuesday at 8:00 a.m. at Wildlight Elementary, 550 Curiosity Ave, Yulee, FL 32097. This shelter will accept the general population, special needs residents, and pets with Rabies vaccinations.

In Clay County, here are the local shelters that are opening on Tuesday at 3 p.m.:

Lake Asbury Junior High - Special needs

Keystone Heights High School - General population and pet-friendly

Orange Park High School - General population and pet-friendly

In Bradford County, here is the local shelter opening information:

A General Population, Special Needs, and pet-friendly shelter is being planned. It will likely be opened Tuesday afternoon. More information will be supplied when available.

How to find a shelter

Here, from the Red Cross, is what you need to do to find a shelter and what you need to bring.

You can find information for open Red Cross shelters on redcross.org, the free Red Cross Emergency app or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Download the app by searching “American Red Cross” in your app store or by going to redcross.org/apps.

Everyone in Red Cross emergency shelters is required to wear face coverings. Help is free and anyone is welcome, the Red Cross said in a statement. The agency does not require identification to enter a shelter.

You can also find a list of open shelters at floridadisaster.org.

Another option to find open shelters is to follow your county and city officials on social media.

What about pets?

According to the Red Cross, some shelters can accommodate pets, while others may not be able to.

“Our workers will do all they can to accommodate service animals and domesticated pets comfortably,” the organization said. “If you go to a shelter, please bring your own animal crate, supplies, medications and food whenever possible. Depending on the situation, pets may need to be housed in a different location with support from animal welfare groups.”

What do you bring to a shelter?

Prescription medications

Extra clothing

Pillows

Blankets

Hygiene supplies

Comfort items

Important documents

If you are bringing children to a shelter, bring diapers, formula and toys.

