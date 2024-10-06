Tropical Storm Milton to bring significant impacts to Northeast Florida, Southeast Georiga midweek

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville and surrounding areas in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia are bracing for potential impacts from Tropical Storm Milton late Tuesday into Thursday morning. While the exact track of Milton remains uncertain, local residents should prepare for heavy rain, strong winds, and coastal flooding.

Key Local Impacts from Milton :

Rainfall: Heavy rain is expected to begin late Tuesday, with the heaviest downpours likely on Wednesday. Saturated ground from previous rainfall increases the risk of flooding. Rainfall amounts through Sunday could reach 1-2 inches, with an additional 5 inches or more possible as Milton approaches midweek.

Winds: Winds are expected to increase starting Tuesday, with sustained tropical-storm-force winds (40+ mph) likely across much of the area. Gusts up to 75 mph may occur from I-95 to the beaches. Onshore winds will persist through Wednesday, potentially uprooting trees and causing additional power outages in areas still recovering from Helene. Winds will shift to the northeast and north by Thursday.

Beach and Coastal Impacts: Beaches will face significant erosion and possible coastal flooding due to the prolonged onshore winds and high surf. Seas could reach 10-15 feet with the potential for storm surge flooding, particularly in St. Johns County and points further south. Mariners should secure their vessels by Wednesday and prepare for hazardous conditions.

Storm Surge: While the exact storm surge potential is still being evaluated, several feet of surge are possible, with the highest risk along the St. Johns River and coastal areas of St. Johns County. Surge effects could extend as far north as Duval County.

Flooding: Minor flooding along the St. Johns River is likely through Monday, with more significant flooding possible Tuesday and Wednesday as Milton approaches. Residents in flood-prone areas should remain vigilant and prepare for rising waters.

Tornado Threat: A low risk of isolated tornadoes exists, particularly in the bands northeast of Milton’s center. These tornadoes could occur as the storm moves across Florida, but the highest risk will be in Central and South Florida.

Residents in Jacksonville and the surrounding regions, particularly areas south of I-10, including Clay, St. Johns, Putnam, and coastal Nassau counties, should be prepared for significant impacts. Coastal Camden and Glynn counties in Georgia will also experience strong winds and heavy rain.

While areas further inland and to the west, such as Lake City and Waycross, recently hit hard by Helene, are expected to see less severe impacts, recovery efforts in those regions may be further complicated by additional rain and wind.

Stay Prepared:

This is not a storm to take lightly. Ensure your hurricane preparedness plans are up-to-date, and be ready to act quickly if mandatory evacuations are ordered. There will be decent weather through Monday and early Tuesday to complete preparations, but conditions will deteriorate rapidly thereafter.

Stay tuned to official updates, and for more detailed analysis, follow “Talking the Tropics with Mike.”





