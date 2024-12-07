Try Again: Record Mega Millions jackpot remains up for grabs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The bad news? You didn’t win the $579 million Mega Millions jackpot in Friday night’s drawing. The good news? Nobody did and you get another shot.

The jackpot now grows to $619 million. The next drawing will be at 11 p.m. Tuesday on Action News Jax.

Friday’s winning numbers were 16, 21, 33, 39, and 45, plus the gold Mega Ball 24.

The jackpot has been growing since Sept. 10. The only three winners this year include a $810 million jackpot in Texas, $552 million in Illinois and a massive $1.128 billion ticket in New Jersey that remains unclaimed.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each and sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held at 11 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.

