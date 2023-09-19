Two bodies discovered in burned out vehicle on Jacksonville’s westside

Jacksonville, Fl — WOKV is working to learn more about a grisly discovery off I-10 and Ellis Road on Jacksonville’s westside.

Jacksonville police were called around 9:30 pm Monday to gunshots on Harrold Avenue. Upon arrival they discovered a vehicle on fire. Once JFRD put the vehicle fire out, the bodies of two people were found inside.

JSO homicide detectives and the State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene and worked throughout the night. Police say this is an on-going investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact JSO at (904) 630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at (866) 845 -TIPS.



