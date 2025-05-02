Two local students hurt in e-bike accidents in the same area just days apart

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Another middle school student in St. Johns County is recovering after an e-bike accident.

“I actually couldn’t believe it,” said one parent, Ansley Martin.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Action News Jax that a middle schooler went off the sidewalk and crashed on the way home from school Thursday.

It happened along Race Track Road in the Julington Creek area.

This is the same area that 12-year-old Parker Anderson crashed Monday night, before being airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.

On Wednesday, the community came together to pray for Parker, and conversations about safety were top of mind.

Martin organized that vigil. She said she would like to see each school in the county get involved to inform parents about helmet rules.

“And show them that it’s not up to the kid, it’s the law,” said Martin.

Another parent, Chad Eriksen, said his son is in 8th grade and rides an e-bike.

After these recent accidents, this is what he is emphasizing to his child:

“Most important thing is to wear your helmet,” said Eriksen. “And we say measure twice cut once, which means look both ways twice and just be responsible.”

St. Johns County is currently working on a new e-bike ordinance, but it’s unclear exactly what rules it would impose, or when it could go up for a vote.

