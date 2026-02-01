Two men critically injured after shooting at store on Shirley Ave this afternoon, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men were injured, one with life-threatening wounds, following an exchange of gunfire at a business on the 4600 block of Shirley Avenue this afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting occurred after a clerk attempted to stop a theft at the store where he was working and was then confronted by a second suspect, who opened fire.

The store clerk, an adult male in his early 20s, was shot in the chest and remains in life-threatening condition.

A second adult male, also in his early 20s, later arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen after the incident and is in critical condition.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Several businesses and vehicles were struck during the exchange of gunfire.

JSO has detained several people in relation to this incident and does not believe there to be any further threat to the community.

Robbery and Violent Crime detectives are canvassing the neighborhood for additional witnesses and video surveillance that may have captured the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500. Tips can also be submitted online at JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG or by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866-845-TIPS.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.