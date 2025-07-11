Two shot in Putnam County, suspect in custody

PALATKA, Fla. — Two people were shot in what appeared to be a dispute between parties in two vehicles, Palatka police said Friday morning. The shooting occurred at about 5:46 a.m. at Crill Avenue and Laurel Street.

Two people in one of the vehicles were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds and the occupant of the other vehicle is in custody, police said.

While attempting to get away, the victims crashed into a sign outside of Little Sprouts Learning Center, police said.

The conditions of the victims were not given and the suspect’s name was not released.

