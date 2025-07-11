Man in Palatka police custody after argument-turned-road rage shooting near daycare

PALATKA, Fla. — The Palatka Police Department took a man into custody Friday who they believe was responsible for a road rage shooting minutes away from a daycare.

The police department says officers responded to the Little Sprouts Learning Center daycare at around 5:46 AM on Friday to find a white truck had crashed into the sign. Police say the school was in no way involved with the shooting, which officers tell Action News Jax happened at the nearby intersection of Crill Avenue and Laurel Street.

Palatka police say a man in a car got into an argument with the two people in the white truck and then started shooting at them. While trying to get away, police say the people in the white truck ran into the daycare’s sign on the property. Both of the people inside were taken to the hospital.

“When we walked outside this morning, it looked like the 4th of July, there were so many police,” a woman living a block away from the daycare told Action News Jax.

She didn’t want to share her name, but told us she and her husband heard the truck crash into the sign while watching TV inside their house.

“When we saw what happened, it looked like something out of a movie. You have to see this to believe this,” she said.

The Palatka Police Department tells Action News Jax it will be sharing more details from its investigation at the end of the day Friday. We’re still working to learn exactly who was involved and the condition of the two people who were shot.

