UF Health Jacksonville breaks ground on new emergency and trauma center in honor of Dr. Leon Haley

A new emergency and trauma center in our area will help increase lifesaving care for adults and children.

On Thursday, UF Health Jacksonville broke ground on a new emergency and trauma center named in honor of Dr. Leon L. Haley Jr., MD, the former CEO and dean of the UF College of Medicine – Jacksonville, who led the push to expand the region’s only Level I facility.

Dr. Haley Jr. died in a jet ski crash in south Florida in 2021. But he is still remembered for his passion for health care and his dedication to the northeast Florida community. His legacy was crucial in developing this project.

“Leon was always concerned about service and care and particularly what I said for those who are marginalized and outside of the traditional care system,” Dr. Leon Haley Sr., Leon’s father, said.

The state is providing $80 million in funding and the city more than $20 million.

This new facility will add 35,000 square feet to the existing emergency and trauma center along with renovating existing space at the region’s only level I trauma center.

Currently, there are 78 emergency and trauma rooms and once it is completed, there will be 125.

The first phase is expected to take 18 months to complete and phases 2 through 5 will renovate the existing emergency room.

It will also include new diagnostic equipment, a new radiology section, behavioral health space, and more.

For Dr. Haley Jr.’s parents, they said their family is deeply touched their son’s legacy will live on through this new center.

“I’m sure he is watching us and smiling so we want to thank the community very much,” Ann Haley said.

Construction is expected to start in a couple of months and it is expected to be completed around the spring of 2027.

