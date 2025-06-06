Ugly breakup between Trump, Musk elicits breakup memories

Jacksonville, Fl — Welcome to the Friday edition of Jacksonville’s Morning News for June 6, 2025. Congratulations to Russell Weimer, who won $1,000 on Thursday while listening to the Sean Hannity Show. He heard the Payroll Payout Keyword (Super) and got that winning callback. Today is the last day of this nationwide contest. Listen at 8:00 am, 10:00 am, 12:00 pm, 2:00 pm, and 5:00 pm.

First Alert Weather: Dry morning commute before a few isolated late day storms. Highs today will be in the lower to mid 90s. A few late afternoon showers/storms will develop today either side of 4:00 pm and linger into the early evening. Saturday will bring a hot day with highs in the lower to mid 90s and feels like temperatures 100-105. An isolated afternoon shower/storm is possible each day over the weekend.

Three Big Things to Know:

Washington holds its breath after the public fallout between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk. The world’s most powerful man and its wealthiest began attacking each other in a spectacle from inside the White House to social media. The feud began with Musk’s criticism of Trump’s legislative agenda, which would increase the deficit while eliminating tax incentives that have helped his electric automaker Tesla. Trump responded by threatening to cut government subsidies and contracts for Musk’s companies, and things only escalated from there.

The city of Fernandina Beach just closed its window for companies to apply to manage a possible paid parking program. The city says it needs money for local projects that would be raised through paid parking. Some people who visit the area think they should do it another way. The city says paid parking is just an idea right now — and nothing has been approved yet. There’s a town hall going over the paid parking idea being held at city hall on June 24th.

A 90’s music festival in St. Augustine is delayed - again - leaving some long-time attendees frustrated. The latest date for the As If! 90s event, June 21st, has been canceled and organizers say they’re planning to move the show to the fall. The festival says all ticket holders will be refunded no later than June 14th. Ancient City Entertainment runs both the As If! 90s event and the Palatka Blue Crab Festival, which faced criticism over high prices, fewer vendors, and a lack of a carnival last month.

Florida’s “Firefighter Health and Safety” bill is now law. Governor Ron DeSantis signed the bill yesterday while speaking at the annual Convention of Florida Professional Firefighters. He says it strengthens Florida’s commitment to the health and safety of firefighters by updating the state’s Firefighters Occupational Safety and Health Act. It includes protections against occupational diseases and mental health challenges and introduces measures to limit firefighter work schedules to 42 hours per week, aiming to reduce burnout and fatigue.