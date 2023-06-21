U.K. Channel 5 to air Titanic Sub: Lost at Sea documentary hours after submarine runs out of oxygen

The ongoing search to locate and rescue the lost Titan submersible will be the focus of a new documentary titled Titanic Sub: Lost at Sea to be released by U.K. broadcaster Channel 5 Thursday, hours after its estimated oxygen runs out.

The quickly announced live special will focus on the missing tourist submarine, which was lost on an underwater expedition to view the Titanic shipwreck on June 18.

The live special will air at 7:00 p.m. – just hours after the Titan submersible is due to run out of oxygen – and is presented by former Football Focus host Dan Walker.

The submersible had a reported 96-hour oxygen supply when it left its surface ship around 900 miles east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts the morning of June 18, meaning it is due to run out around 5:00 a.m. Thursday.

In a synopsis, Channel 5′s ITN-produced documentary promises to “bring viewers the latest on this story, taking an in-depth look at the extraordinary events”.

The program will feature interviews with experts speaking about the science of the vessel as well as people “close to those onboard” about the passengers.

Ian Rumsey, managing director of content for ITN, said: “This program will chart everything from the exploration itself to the rise of extreme tourism, to the rescue attempts, but above all, it will tell a very human story that has captured the nation which is about five people, all with families, who are trapped at the bottom of the ocean.

“Our expertise and heritage in fast-turnaround documentaries and reputation for responsible filmmaking mean we always treat such stories with great sensitivity.”

Five people are onboard the missing submarine: British billionaire Harding, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, and his son Suleman, founder and CEO of OceanGate, Stockton Rush, and veteran French diver Paul-Henry Nargeolet.

On the same day, the submarine went missing, Harding’s stepson Brian Szasz was spotted at Blink-182′s concert in San Diego.

“It might be distasteful being here but my family would want me to be at the Blink-182 show as it’s my favorite band and music helps me in difficult times,” Szasz apparently wrote in the caption of his since-deleted post.

A Canadian aircraft searching for the sub in the Atlantic Ocean recently detected intermittent “banging” noises from the vicinity of its last known location.

The rescue crew searching for the missing sub heard banging sounds every 30 minutes on Tuesday and again four hours later, after additional sonar devices were deployed.

The US Coast Guard, however, has clarified that they do not know “the source of the noise”.

Crews are searching an area twice the size of Connecticut for any signs of the Titan as oxygen supplies on the vessel continue to dwindle.

