UNF researchers awarded grant to study dark matter detection

JACKSOVNILLE, Fla. — Two University of North Florida physics professors were recently awarded nearly $600k to research dark matter.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The money was part of a $3.5 million National Science Foundation Grant.

According to a news release, Drs. Chris Kelso and Greg Wurtz will serve as part of a global research team to “develop a convergence framework to establish whether evidence of interactions between dark matter and ordinary matter can be found through ‘mineral detection.’”

The five-year grant will also fully fund four students in UNF’s interdisciplinary Master of Science degree program in Materials Science and Engineering.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.