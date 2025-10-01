University of North Florida could lose its president to the University of South Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The University of North Florida may have to search for a new leader soon.

UNF’s current president, Moez Limayem, was just named the sole finalist for the University of South Florida’s president position.

Moez Limayem University of North Florida President Moez Limayem (Jennifer Grissom/University of North Florida)

A UNF spokesperson said Limayem notified the campus community Tuesday morning.

His time at UNF has been marked by significant achievements and milestones.

“He’s always around talking, engaging with students, see what we want, what we don’t want and trying to make our campus better,” said student Braxton Nenigar.

Back in 2023, during his first year as UNF president, Limayem allowed the school to host the mayoral debate between then-candidate Donna Deegan and her opponent, Daniel Davis. Action News Jax produced and televised the debate.

This year, UNF welcomed the largest incoming class of students in its history, leading to its highest overall enrollment since being founded in 1972. It also recently set an institutional record for first-year student retention rate.

“I can just feel the unique atmosphere that he kind of brought into the room,” said student Shaun Cumings. “It was something that was uplifting, motivating.”

While the USF presidential selection process moves forward, President Limayem will continue his work alongside UNF’s faculty and staff.

“I hope he stays,” said Nenigar.

The selection process is currently underway and may take several months.

Limayem will soon visit USF for public forums with the university community.

