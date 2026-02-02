UPDATE: Putnam County brush fire mostly contained, road closures and evacuations lifted

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A 300-acre brush fire that prompted evacuations near Keuka Road is now mostly contained, and all evacuation orders and road closures have been lifted, officials said Sunday.

The Florida Forest Service said the fire was about 75% contained as of around 4 p.m. Sunday and had grown to approximately 314 acres.

The agency credited a quick response and coordinated efforts with Putnam County Fire Rescue for slowing the fire’s spread.

Crews remain on scene reinforcing containment lines, monitoring for hot spots and mopping up along the fire’s edge, the Florida Forest Service said.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office announced shortly after 5 p.m. that Keuka Road had reopened and all road closures were discontinued.

However, officials warned that smoky conditions were expected to persist through the evening and into Monday morning.

Drivers in West Putnam County are advised to allow extra travel time for the Monday morning commute as crews continue cleanup operations in the area.

