JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *WARNING: The following article contains video some may find disturbing.

A 34-year-old man faces multiple felony charges after a carjacking on Sunday that led to a fiery crash on 103rd Street while a 1-year-old child was still inside the stolen vehicle.

Officer Almin Residovic rescued a woman from the burning wreckage during the incident.

Patrol officers located the stolen vehicle shortly after the carjacking occurred. As officers attempted to stop the suspect, he crashed into another vehicle, causing a fire that trapped an innocent driver, Jacksonville police said.

Residovic reached the car and found the woman still inside with her hair on fire. The officer pulled her from the flames and provided emergency medical aid until additional help arrived.

While Residovic rescued the driver, another officer safely removed the 1-year-old from the stolen vehicle. The child was found unharmed. A 14-year-old also escaped from the burning car before police arrived, police said.

Richard Younger, 34, was arrested at the scene of the crash. He faces multiple felony charges, including carjacking, false imprisonment of a child under age 13, aggravated fleeing from law enforcement after a crash and leaving the scene of a crash without rendering aid.

Video: Jacksonville officer pulls woman from burning car during carjacking, man arrested

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.