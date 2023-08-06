Video released of Coast Guard members rescuing man 12 miles offshore of St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — In a daring and dramatic rescue operation, the United States Coast Guard successfully saved a 25-year-old Charles Gregory who had been stranded in his jon boat approximately 12 miles offshore.

The Coast Guard’s plane spotted Gregory, whose boat had partially submerged, before safely bringing him back to shore.

Charles Gregory had embarked on his boating journey from Lighthouse Park Boat Ramp in St. Augustine on Thursday night, but he went missing late Friday night, prompting concerns for his safety and well-being.

Commander Nick Barrow, a member of the Coast Guard who played a pivotal role in the rescue, explained the gravity of Gregory’s situation, stating, “He was in a very dangerous position.”

The ocean conditions had left Gregory in a perilous state, cut off from communication and struggling to navigate the challenges at sea.

“Charles, the occupant of the jon boat, had lost all of his equipment from onboard overboard, including his cell phone and flotation device,” Commander Barrow revealed.

Aerial footage by the U.S. Coast Guard captured the intense moment when Coast Guard officials located Gregory on his jon boat, floating on the water’s surface.

As the boat gradually approached Gregory, who was spotted waving down the rescuers, the skilled team managed to pull Gregory to safety, even placing a blanket over him to provide comfort.

Following his dramatic rescue, Gregory was transported back to the Vilano Beach Fishing Pier, where he was joyfully reunited with his family.

Tammy Williams, a frequent angler at the Vilano Beach Fishing Pier, explained that the area’s powerful currents and merging rivers can make boating challenging and unpredictable.

“The currents here are just unbelievable... with the two rivers merging and the wind, it can be treacherous,” Williams cautioned.

Commander Barrow emphasized the importance of preparedness for boaters, advising, “If you are ever going on a boat, always make sure that you have backup plans just in case something is lost on it.” He highlighted that Gregory was fortunate that circumstances didn’t take a dire turn, as in such cases, the odds can quickly become unfavorable.

