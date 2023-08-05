U.S. Coast Guard, St. Augustine Police Department searching for missing man on jon boat

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard, St. Augustine Police Department and other partner agencies are searching for 25-year-old Charles Gregory.

Gregory was last seen leaving the Lighthouse Park Boat Ramp on a 12-foot jon boat Thursday night. The SAPD said that he might also be in the Salt Run area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville at 904-714-7561. You can also report information to the SAPD at 904-825-1070.

Missing boater U.S. Coast guard and other agencies are looking for a missing boater in St. Augustine. (St. Augustine Police Department)

Missing boater Charles Gregory, 25, was last seen leaving the Lighthouse Park Boat Ramp. (USCG Southeast)

