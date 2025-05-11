Vilano Boat Ramp closing temporarily due to dredging project

St. Johns County announced that the Vilano Boat Ramp will have scheduled temporary closures throughout May due to an ongoing dredging operation nearby.

Because of narrow channel conditions during low tide and the use of heavy equipment, the project contractor requested the following temporary closures:

May 12 - 15: Closed

May 19 - 22: Closed

May 27 - 30: Potentially closed if needed

Parking and facilities by the boat ramp will not be impacted.

The dredging is aimed at improving water navigation and safety, according to officials. It is part of the county’s Annual Pre-Dredge Survey Program, which tracks the amount of sediment at key public boat ramps. Officials said the data collected will help inform budgeting for any maintenance needs.

