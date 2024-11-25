Villages of Hope Final $150K Needed to Secure Delores Barr Weaver Challenge Grant

Jacksonville, FL – Villages of Hope is just $150,000 away from meeting a $500,000 matching challenge grant from the Delores Barr Weaver Legacy Fund, a critical milestone in the effort to build a safe, supportive community for women seeking freedom from trafficking, addiction, and exploitation in Jacksonville. The $2.4 million capital construction project is fully permitted and has already raised over $1.3 million.

Since receiving the challenge grant in August 2024, Villages of Hope has raised $450,000, bringing the organization closer to its $600,000 goal. The remaining $150,000 will secure the grant and allow the final phase of construction to complete the community.

“We are so close to reaching this goal, and we’re calling on the community to help us make this vision a reality,” said Donna Fenchel, Co-Founder of Villages of Hope. “This grant will enable us to provide a life-changing, safe space for survivors of trafficking, and we need everyone’s support to get there.”

To make it easier for supporters to contribute this holiday season, Villages of Hope has launched a text-to-donate campaign. Where anyone can text “BuildWithUs” to 44834 to have their donation matched, making it simple and secure to join the cause.

“Every dollar counts toward reaching our $150,000 goal,” Fenchel added. “We’re excited to offer this convenient way for people to give and make a lasting impact on the lives of women in our community.”

Donations can be made by texting BUILDWITHUS to 44834

You can also make a donation online at villagesofhope.org. For more information about Villages of Hope and to learn more about how you can help, visit villagesofhope.org

