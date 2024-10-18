Volunteers needed for cleanup on Little Talbot Island

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - — Volunteers are being called upon for a shoreline cleanup on Little Talbot Island at the Fort George Inlet.

Timucuan Parks Foundation (TPF), in partnership with Florida State Parks, will be hosting the cleanup on Wednesday, October 23 from 9 A.M. to 12 P.M.

Volunteers should meet at the parking lot on the south end of Little Talbot Island, just north of the Fort George River bridge.

Volunteers are encouraged to dress comfortably and bring their own supplies such as water bottles, sunscreen, or hats. TPF and Florida State Parks will provide buckets, litter sticks, and water to refill bottles

Volunteers of any age are welcome, waivers to register can be found HERE

