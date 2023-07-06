Local

Vote on road names for the entry to new Clay County gun range

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Pick the name for the new road at the Clay County gun range.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County residents will have their say in the potential naming for the entry road into a new county gun range.

Two previous sheriffs and a fallen Army Ranger are on the list to vote for.

The gun range is currently under construction. Crews have built a new road that will lead up to the entrance.

The Clay County Board of County Commissioners agreed to allow the community to vote on the road’s name.

You can find a list of names and the survey by clicking here.

