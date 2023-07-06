Vote on road names for the entry to new Clay County gun range

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County residents will have their say in the potential naming for the entry road into a new county gun range.

Two previous sheriffs and a fallen Army Ranger are on the list to vote for.

The gun range is currently under construction. Crews have built a new road that will lead up to the entrance.

The Clay County Board of County Commissioners agreed to allow the community to vote on the road’s name.

