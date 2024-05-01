VP Kamala Harris visits Jacksonville, characterizes abortion rights debate as ‘fight for freedom’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Vice President Kamala Harris visited the Prime Osborn Convention Center in Jacksonville on Wednesday afternoon, criticizing the six-week abortion ban that went into effect Wednesday.

Harris urged Florida voters to consider this issue when they cast their ballot in November.

The Vice President pinned the state’s new six-week ban directly on former President Donald Trump, calling it a “Trump abortion ban.” She attempted to draw a clear contrast between the Biden-Harris ticket and Trump on this issue.”

On the first day of Florida’s six-week abortion ban in full effect, Vice President Harris traveled to Jacksonville to speak directly to voters.

Harris, the country’s first female Vice President, argued under the ban women will be denied care.

She characterized the issue as a “fight for freedom” and told voters reproductive care is at play up and down the ballot.

She promised in a second term, President Joe Biden would sign national protections into law.

